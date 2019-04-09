Kudos: Volunteers the bedrock of Barton Health (opinion)

During Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 7 – 13, we celebrate those who give their time and energy to improve the lives of others.

The benefits of volunteering go beyond lending a helping hand. Studies show volunteers have lower blood pressure, decreased likelihood of depression, and an increased sense of purpose and life satisfaction.

Volunteers are the bedrock of Barton Health. More than 50 years ago, our hospital was founded by volunteers, and the spirt of helping to support our community's health thrives within our organization to this day.

The Barton Auxiliary has representatives ensuring patients and visitors feel welcomed and families embraced while their loved ones are being cared for. Since 1955, this group of volunteers has raised over $7.5 million supporting the health and well-being of our community. Auxiliary members donated an impressive 9,400 hours of service to our system in 2018 alone.

Each year, volunteers at the Barton Foundation brighten the lives of others through special events, raising money for community health programs. Barton's expanded Behavioral Health services and new Cancer Support Services are possible because of the hard work from this group.

Barton employees and care providers make an impact in our community through volunteering as well; from serving dinner to those in need to giving their time to educate local students on the impacts of drugs and alcohol.

I am proud to be a part of a team who gives their time so generously to make a difference — not just during National Volunteer Month, but throughout the year. Thank you for your efforts and continued commitment to our patients and our community.

With gratitude,

Clint Purvance

President and CEO, Barton Health