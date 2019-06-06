Letter: A whole factor missed in Lake Tahoe clarity coverage (opinion)

While it was indeed good news to learn that the measured water clarity of Lake Tahoe has improved, the TDT’s May 26 article omitted one aspect of this ongoing issue.

Uncontained human trash around the lake negatively impacts water quality.

When some residents and visitors fail to contain and secure their trash, wildlife are artificially lured into urbanized areas, access the garbage, and leave the remains for the wind and water to carry into the lake.

Local government bodies have failed to take definitive, unified action over many decades about the trash issue. Incline Village’s practices could be a model for other jurisdictions, but no one in an official capacity seems to care.

As appointed stewards of the lake, TRPA has also failed to step up and require wildlife-proof trash containers across all the lake’s local government jurisdictions. TRPA’s excuse for inaction: local control. What happens when “local control” fails to perform?

Unsecured human trash and its impact upon the lake’s water clarity has another consequence. Wildlife are unnecessarily killed crossing busy highways trying to access the urban “free food.” Then, wildlife officials in both California and Nevada deem the wildlife “nuisances” when they are only seeking to survive, and shoot to kill.

Other mountain communities, Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite immediately come to mind, understand the relationship between errant human trash and environmental quality.

When will Lake Tahoe’s elected and appointed officials do the same and act rather than ignore the obvious situation and solution?

Fred Voltz

Boulder City, Nevada