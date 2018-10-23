Letter: Ackerman the right choice for Nevada Assembly District 39 (opinion)

Trying to decide who to vote for in the race for Nevada Assembly District 39?

Well, you'd probably like to have someone who understands that the job isn't about them. Maybe someone who listens to ALL their constituents and brings their constituents' concerns to the Assembly. Perhaps a person open to your ideas, needs and issues. Someone willing to work hard and not in it just for the title.

I know just the person: Patricia Ackerman! I have spent the last 18 months getting to know Patricia. Patricia's background and experience is too long to list in a letter. If you want to know what makes Patricia determined to be your representative in the Legislature, her website (ackerman4assembly.com) is a great place to visit to learn more about her.

If there is only one thing that I could say to recommend Patricia, it would be that she is passionate in her desire to do a great job. I'm convinced that she is determined to bring real representation to Assembly District 39 and that she will fight for our concerns.

I'll be voting for Patricia Ackerman for Assembly District 39. I hope you will too!

Louella Novak

Minden, Nevada