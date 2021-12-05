Letter: Aquatic invasive species a threat (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

As a longtime resident of 22 years and avid outdoor enthusiast – cycling and sailing mainly, and working in tourism/hospitality industry, the livelihood and vitality of the Lake Tahoe is at a critical juncture.

As a sailing enthusiast, I have seen the overwhelming evidence of damaging underwater weeds spreading throughout the Tahoe Keys. I’ve also noticed it at other marinas and scattered along the shorelines.

These weeds are a major threat to lake clarity, which is pivotal for our businesses to thrive and for the preservation for future generations – like both my kids who grew up here.

I don’t want this to become their problem. As a general manager of a resort in South Tahoe, and actively involved on numerous boards the number one attraction for visitors around the globe has been and always will be the lake. If we don’t gain control now, I fear it will be too late.





The current control methods test permit before Lahontan and TRPA boards for a January vote is a crucial issue for approval to secure our Tahoe environment and lifestyle.

Jerry Bindel, South Lake Tahoe, General Manager of Forest Suites Resort