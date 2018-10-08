Letter: Austin Sass for South Lake Tahoe City Council (opinion)

Although there are several worthwhile candidates running for South Lake Tahoe City Council, I recognize Austin Sass as the foremost independent candidate.

He has a wide experience in serving on many committees and boards in areas including: marketing, sales, the TRPA, VHRs, and leadership as the city mayor, and a seasoned local for 16 years. His passion for our ideal outdoors is evident in his skiing, hiking, biking and other recreational endeavors and he wants to improve those experiences and facilities for locals and non-locals.

He strives to make long-range plans and strategies to promote economic growth, particularly by having agencies work collectively instead of against each other. He emphasizes compromise over conflict.

His approach to finding a working middle-ground is the most critical aspect for real progress and betterment.

Please consider Austin Sass as the best candidate for our City Council.

David Berne

Retired public middle school teacher

South Lake Tahoe resident for 42 years