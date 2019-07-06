Letter: Changes needed on Nevada side of US 50 at Lake Tahoe (opinion)

Editor’s note: In response to the question about partitions on U.S. 50, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said it does allow raised medians or barriers.

I’m not sure how true it is, but I’ve heard the reason there’s no partition on U.S. 50 Nevada side, is the TRPA won’t allow it?

Either way, and regardless of the recent and tragic fatality, it’s time for a partition between Lake Village and Glenbrook. That poor guy last week and many others would be alive if we had one.

While we’re at it, put in a dedicated eastbound turn lane at Round Hill Pines. It’s Forest Service land, there is room and it’s a death trap. Over the years I’ve seen too many horrible accidents there, at Marla Bay, presbyterian curve and in Zephyr Cove.

While you’re at it, the speed limit up to Skyland should be lowered to 40.

Dave McCune

South Lake Tahoe, California