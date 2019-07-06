Letter: Changing Columbus Day is changing history (opinion)

Unfortunately I was not able to make the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Just look at what liberal policies are doing to California! These lefties that are running our cities are very ignorant to the fact that the Democratic Party IS the party of slavery, segregation, the KKK, Jim Crow Law. The Republican Party was the opposition party.

Now they are changing our history, our customs, traditions …

Where does it end?

What Columbus did (he died thinking America was Asia) was forge a Trans Atlantic World. Between Europe and America. We have all the luxuries of his discovery. Human freedom, material comforts, and longevity. It is a legacy worth remembering.

We can and should recognize the terrible dimensions of our past without consigning the whole of that history in the trash.

Laurie Roberts

South Lake Tahoe, California