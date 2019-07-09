Letter: Democrats are the real children in our federal government (opinion)

This is in response to John O’Neill’s letter to the editor on 6/28/19.

“Child President”? How about the “Children of Congress”?

They won’t let the investigations go until they have the results they want, to impeach the president. This president has not invoked executive privilege (unlike Obama on numerous occasions), gave unprecedented access to staff and documents and has been transparent. The Mueller report is not enough, Hillary Clinton/DNC/Adam Schiff collusion is not enough, the investigations into the investigators (FBI, Justice Department, Schiff) is not enough.

It is just like the Democrat’s stance on immigration, over the years they have all said the same things our president is currently saying but since it is Trump — OH NO! I have said it many times before, the Dems are the party of racism, division and violence, handouts instead of individual responsibility and now they are obstructionists on EVERYTHING!

All you had to do is watch the first round of the Democratic debates to know exactly what is going on if you have your eyes/mind open.

Thank you,

Eric Hellberg

South Lake Tahoe, California