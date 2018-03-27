Letter: Dianne Feinstein right choice for US Senate (opinion)

I was pleased to learn that U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced her intention to run for another term in the United States Senate. Senator Feinstein has been a tremendous senator for my home state of California, and she has a distinguished career in public service. She has served in the United States Senate since 1992. She served as mayor of San Francisco and was a member of the Board of Supervisors there. In my experience, she represents the best the elected public service has to offer.

Our nation, California and the Lake Tahoe Basin has been enriched by her leadership and experience in many important matters. She is level headed, thoughtful, fair, courteous, caring about the public service, knowledgeable, prudent, and she answers correspondence and inquiries made of her and her staff (a rarity with many elected officials these days). I do not always agree with every position she takes on federal policy matters, but I know that she brings careful consideration, knowledge and mature judgment to every decision she makes.

Senator Feinstein is an outstanding public servant who brings credit upon our nation, our state and the Lake Tahoe Basin.

I look forward to her continued service in the United States Senate.

Sincerely,

David Jinkens

Recommended Stories For You

South Lake Tahoe, California