Letter: Dogs can help in fight to prevent zebra mussels from entering Lake Tahoe (opinion)

My first article warning about the zebra mussel and its ability to destroy Lake Tahoe was published in the Tahoe Daily Tribune in February 2007 and I have written other articles since.

First I want to thank the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for what they have done by installing the boat inspection stations and I especially want to thank Dennis Zabaglo for his leadership and hard work to protect Lake Tahoe, but Dennis and I disagree on using zebra dogs. His arguments are good (cost, training, housing, heat, etc.) but my main argument is that we must use every tool possible to protect Lake Tahoe from the zebra mussel.

If one zebra-sniffing dog detects one zebra mussel that a human missed, then that dog just saved Lake Tahoe. When you are combating an enemy as powerful and destructive as the zebra mussel, you must use everything you can because one mistake could result in the destruction of Lake Tahoe, millions of dollars, and total disruption of the ecosystem of the lake.

If you love Lake Tahoe as much as I do and you agree with this letter, please make sure that you do everything you can to make it known that you want them to use dogs (leo1942@frontier.com).

Sincerely,

Leo Schools

Stateline, Nevada