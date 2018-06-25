Letter: Don’t eliminate all VHRs in South Lake Tahoe residential areas (opinoin)

There are "innocent" VHR owners caught in the crossfire between some neighborhood residents and other VHR owners and tenants who have not observed simple and reasonable rules set forth by the city.

I encourage you not to throw the baby out with the bath water and eliminate all VHRs in residential neighborhoods.

I have only owned my vacation rental for two years and have maintained a low profile with no complaints and primarily renting to vacationing families. I have resisted having a hot tub out of consideration for my neighbors and to keep the rental primarily attractive to families.

My home is only two blocks from the "tourist zone" and could be eventually eliminated only because of other irresponsible landlords and tenants. This property also generates income for the city of South Lake Tahoe as well as the local economy.

I have come to South Lake Tahoe almost every summer of my life and I am very concerned about the financial future of South Lake Tahoe, which seems to finally be recovering nicely from the scourge of 2008, should the vacation rentals be cut back so severely.

I am in favor of the measures proposed by the Sustainable Community Alliance in order to issue increased restrictions on vacation rentals to curb any future disturbing of neighbors.

Please do what you can to keep South Lake Tahoe an accessible "year round playground" it has been for many decades.

Christine Canelo

Sacramento, California