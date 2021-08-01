Letter: Don’t penalize vaccinated people by mandating masks (Opinion)
Say it ain’t so.
Indoor mask mandates are back starting today, Friday, July 30, even for the fully vaccinated. This makes about as much sense as adding pineapple to a pizza.
It’s tragic that some unvaccinated Americans are suffering, but it’s their choice as vaccines are available everywhere, every day. For the vaccinated, the pandemic is over. Don’t ask us to wear masks. The death rate from those breakthrough infections (those who have died after receiving the vaccine is 0.0005% or five out of a million. Your chance of being struck and dying from a lightning strike is seven out of a million. Of those five out of a million who have died, their average age is 74 and they had underlying conditions.
Please don’t penalize those of us who have been vaccinated because of those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. It’s our choice.
Rob Evans, Zephyr Cove
