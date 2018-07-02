Letter: El Dorado County prioritizes homelessness, South Lake Taheo should do the same (opinion)
July 2, 2018
As the pastor of one of the local churches that participates in the Nomadic Winter Homeless Shelter, I want to express my appreciation to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors, CAO Don Ashton and county staff for the inclusion of funding for a "Homeless Services Coordinator" in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.
I believe this funding is an investment that will provide long-term benefits, not just to the homeless members of our communities but to all of us. The presence of someone at the county level, singularly focused on efforts to provide integrated services for homeless people will make the efforts of all organizations engaged in this work (civic and private) more effective and impactful.
It is heartening to see public officials move beyond mere rhetorical support for addressing the issue of homelessness to actually making a concrete funding commitment toward that end. I would urge the cities of Placerville and South Lake Tahoe to continue their considerations about partnering with El Dorado County in this endeavor, as their constituents stand to benefit as much, if not more, than other parts of El Dorado County.
Rev. Michael A. Harrell
Foothills United Methodist Church, Rescue
