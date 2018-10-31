Letter: Ellen Palazzo for South Lake Tahoe city clerk (opinion)

After meeting Ellen in Soroptimist, we became friends as I developed respect for her dedication to the organization and our members.

Ellen is a person who cares about our community. When she mentioned her possible candidacy, many of us encouraged her, and I immediately volunteered to assist with her endeavors.

Why?

Vote Ellen Palazzo for city clerk, the only candidate with proven experience and certification:

22 years in the City Clerk Office, 15 years assistant city clerk

Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation, working toward MMC, Master Municipal Clerk, designation

Recommended Stories For You

Notary public

28-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, graduate of LTCC

Extensive knowledge in all aspects of skills and processes of the office

Management and leadership experience

Active volunteer with Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe to enhance the lives of women and children in our community

Ellen is truly committed to serve our citizens with honesty and integrity, in an open, transparent manner.

You can count on Ellen to be responsive to your needs in a timely manner with experience and accuracy; maintaining the long-standing reputation of providing complete and accurate records.

FB: Ellen for City Clerk @Ellen4sltcityclerk

EXPERIENCE MATTERS! VOTE ELLEN PALAZZO for CITY CLERK

Kris Keesling

South Lake Tahoe, California