Letter: Ellen Palazzo for South Lake Tahoe city clerk (opinion)
October 31, 2018
After meeting Ellen in Soroptimist, we became friends as I developed respect for her dedication to the organization and our members.
Ellen is a person who cares about our community. When she mentioned her possible candidacy, many of us encouraged her, and I immediately volunteered to assist with her endeavors.
Why?
Vote Ellen Palazzo for city clerk, the only candidate with proven experience and certification:
22 years in the City Clerk Office, 15 years assistant city clerk
Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation, working toward MMC, Master Municipal Clerk, designation
Recommended Stories For You
Notary public
28-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, graduate of LTCC
Extensive knowledge in all aspects of skills and processes of the office
Management and leadership experience
Active volunteer with Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe to enhance the lives of women and children in our community
Ellen is truly committed to serve our citizens with honesty and integrity, in an open, transparent manner.
You can count on Ellen to be responsive to your needs in a timely manner with experience and accuracy; maintaining the long-standing reputation of providing complete and accurate records.
FB: Ellen for City Clerk @Ellen4sltcityclerk
EXPERIENCE MATTERS! VOTE ELLEN PALAZZO for CITY CLERK
Kris Keesling
South Lake Tahoe, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Letters to the editor: For and against Measure T, Palazzo for clerk and more election issues
- Letter: Jessica Morse running deceitful campaign for Congress (opinion)
- Letter: Who is behind ‘True Blue’ group? (opinion)
- Letter: Vote ‘Yes’ on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- Man on motorcycle shoots at police, dies after South Lake Tahoe officer returns fire
- Owner of Cal Neva resort at Lake Tahoe plans to establish 5-star resort
- Authorities ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near South Lake Tahoe (updated)
- South Lake Tahoe Pop Warner embezzler sentenced to jail, probation
- Alpine County searching for missing hiker