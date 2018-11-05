Letter: Ellen Palazzo is right choice for city clerk (opinion)

Ellen Palazzo is the right choice for our next South Lake Tahoe City Clerk. She brings a rich background of education and experience to this job.

Graduated from LTCC with AA degree

Certified Municipal Clerk

Enrolled in Master Municipal Clerk program

22 years experience in the City Clerk's office with 15 years as Assistant City Clerk

Notary Public

Recommended Stories For You

South Lake Tahoe will have a new city manager in December along with a new city attorney. There may be new City Council members, too, depending on the results of this election. We need Ellen's experience and knowledge of the city and its history to help these new leaders move our city forward.

Ellen also brings an exceptional ability to use technology to keep the City Clerk's office up-to-date with tools to serve the residents. Her accomplishments help the residents' right to know by providing access to city records and City Council meetings.

Implemented the current live web streaming seen on the city website as well as Channel 21.

Designed and implemented the archival document management system in 2002.

Converted archival microfilm records into electronic format.

Placed the city's legislative history on the city's website.

Designed and implemented in 2002 the archival document management system.

You can read more about Ellen and her goals for the City Clerk's office at http://www.ellenpalazzo4cityclerk.com and on Facebook at Ellen for City Clerk.

Remember that experience really does matter! Vote for Ellen Palazzo for South Lake Tahoe city clerk.

Peg Kortes

South Lake Tahoe, California