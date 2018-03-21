Letter: In response to letter on SnowGlobe (opinion)

The above article (On SnowGlobe: Enough is enough) is completely one sided and biased. This isn't Facebook, nobody cares about an opinion nor wants to read it. I'm here to read the news and read about facts. Does this editor not understand how beneficial SnowGlobe is to our local economy? Yea we might have to put up with some noise, but SnowGlobe is bringing in millions of dollars in revenue to local businesses and people alike. If you want to write a good article, lay down the facts and create a good argument. Just because the editor woke up and was having a bad day doesn't give them the right to sway public opinion. Thanks, that is all.

Ryan Meredith

South Lake Tahoe, California