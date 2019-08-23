Letter: Incline Village — residential village or transient-lodger town? Your choice (opinion)

Monday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Chateau Incline Village residents can choose whether we want to keep Incline a lakeside alpine village or become a town of transient lodgers.

Already more than 1,000 of our 7,000 residential units are advertised on VRBO, AirBnB, and other platforms — all seemingly in violation of current local ordinances, codes and CC&Rs.

At Washoe County’s town meeting Jan. 21, the majority of residents protested the proliferation of Short-Term-Rentals (STRs) throughout Incline. Now we’ve learned that Washoe County plans to:

Allow STRs throughout Incline despite Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s intent to restrict them to the central tourist core.

Create a countywide ordinance of STR rules and regulations for Incline Village/Crystal Bay (IVCB) applying equally to other unincorporated areas even though 99% of all unincorporated Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) comes from IVCB.

Use TOT the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority collects for tourism, not STR enforcement

Not pay the Fire Department to conduct STR safety inspections even though between 2013 and 2018, 50% of all structure fires in Incline were in STRs

Provide no additional personnel, code compliance officers or deputies, to enforce STR rules and regulations, relying instead on “citizen complaints” — making permanent residents de facto STR police.

Continue using our taxpayer dollars to enforce STR county code violations and administer STR activities. IVCB taxpayers will pay these additional STR expenses while Washoe County, STR owners, Realtors and property managers rake in the STR take at our expense.

Join our citizen’s group (ronda@asgs.org) to request the Nevada Legislature, TRPA and Washoe County uphold current laws, restrict STRs, require safety inspections, and put the cost of regulation and enforcement on those who benefit — not those who don’t.

Ronda Tycer

Incline Village STR Citizens Advisory Group