Letter: Jeffrey Spencer for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor (opinion)

Dear Editor,

I don't typically endorse political candidates, but with the serious issues facing El Dorado County and the need for good leadership in our Supervisor, I'm going to break my own rule in support of Jeffrey Spencer.

While Jeffrey Spencer's name is not as well known around town as the other candidates, Jeffrey and his family have ties to our community that go back decades. He purchased his home 10 years ago with plans to retire here, and has lived here full time for five years. His two sons have attended the Middle School and South Tahoe High.

Following his service to our country in the Army, in 1985 Jeffrey went on to a career in public service in Sacramento, which has led to invaluable insight into how to accomplish goals effectively while working with governmental entities.

Jeffrey has a passion for Tahoe and has found a need and wants to fill it with his significant experience in transportation, land use and governmental affairs. The problems we now face with housing, traffic, vacation rentals and other issues that have continued to grow over the past two decades can no longer be ignored, and I'm confident Jeffrey will tackle them head on.

What I look for in a candidate is knowledge and experience, an ability to work with others, effective communication, and a capacity to listen. I have found all of these important qualities in Jeffrey.

I enthusiastically support Jeffrey Spencer for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor, and I hope you will join me in voting for him on June 5!

Sincerely,

Janet McDougall

South Lake Tahoe, California