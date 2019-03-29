Letter: Long road ahead for Tahoe local on path to recovery (opinion)

My nephew Bryan Noonan is a resident of South Lake Tahoe and he works at Ten Crows BBQ. On Feb. 28, Bryan went snowboarding at Northstar Resort and suffered a severe spinal cord injury. The injury has left Bryan with no feeling or function below his waist.

Bryan has begun his rehabilitation and is committed to putting in every effort to walk again. His attitude is amazing and inspiring. Bryan can make you laugh and warm your heart in an instant.

Bryan's caring and beautiful wife Chelsea is by his side. They were married on Feb. 13 in their living room in South Lake Tahoe and celebrated later that evening at Ten Crows BBQ where Bryan works.

It's a long road ahead for Bryan and Chelsea. They have embraced the good fortune, love and support that has come to them already at the beginning of this journey.

Join the team. Go to teamBRYAN.org to send a message of support and to give a gift to help them with their journey.

Andrea Noonan

Nyack, New York