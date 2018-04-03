Letter: Missed the mark with Tahoe Tribune, Truckee Sun changes (opinion)

I have been a Tahoe City resident for 25 years and a loyal reader of the local newspaper. Throughout the many name changes and the days of the week it gets published, my husband and I still look forward to reading about the local stories.

We enjoy reading about the high school sports and the kids we know to the local ballet shows and the happenings on the North Shore. We have tried to give the Truckee Sun a chance and see how things shake out.

Well, after almost a month of the new version of the newspaper that clearly focus almost exclusively on Truckee, we are feeling sad and left out.

We realize we are now supposed to get our news from the Tahoe Tribune, but frankly, that publication focuses mainly on South Lake Tahoe. We feel far more aligned with Truckee than we do with South Lake. We share a school district with Truckee. We share a hospital with Truckee, and many other things.

I think you really missed the mark on this one.

Diane Austin

Tahoe City, California