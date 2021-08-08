Letter: Not too late to join reading challenge; Thanks for support (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

The South Lake Tahoe Library is in the final month of our Summer Reading Challenge so we want to remind everyone that it’s still not too late to join, and we would like to thank three organizations that have generously supported our program.

The Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages. All reading counts and those too young to read can have someone read to them. Register and log reading online at https://eldoradolibrary.beanstack.org to win prizes for reading through Aug. 31.

So far 1,966 participants have logged almost 30,000 books across El Dorado County, help us increase our participation by joining today.

Last month we hosted two performers online for children and their caregivers to enjoy. These performers, Wild Things and Magician Brian Scott, were sponsored by the South Tahoe Optimist Club. We would like to thank them and those who contribute to their organization for their generous support. If you missed these shows you can still watch them on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SouthLakeTahoeLibrary .





We would also like to thank our Friends of the Library for their assistance. All of the prizes and free books that are handed out during the Summer Reading Challenge are made possible due to their wonderful financial support. Thank you also to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe for supporting our teen program. Their contribution is greatly appreciated.

On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, we want to say thank you again to the Friends, Optimists and Kiwanis for supporting our library and the community that we serve.

Sincerely, South Lake Tahoe Library Staff