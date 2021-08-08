Letter: Not too late to join reading challenge; Thanks for support (Opinion)
Dear Editor:
The South Lake Tahoe Library is in the final month of our Summer Reading Challenge so we want to remind everyone that it’s still not too late to join, and we would like to thank three organizations that have generously supported our program.
The Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages. All reading counts and those too young to read can have someone read to them. Register and log reading online at https://eldoradolibrary.beanstack.org to win prizes for reading through Aug. 31.
So far 1,966 participants have logged almost 30,000 books across El Dorado County, help us increase our participation by joining today.
Last month we hosted two performers online for children and their caregivers to enjoy. These performers, Wild Things and Magician Brian Scott, were sponsored by the South Tahoe Optimist Club. We would like to thank them and those who contribute to their organization for their generous support. If you missed these shows you can still watch them on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SouthLakeTahoeLibrary.
We would also like to thank our Friends of the Library for their assistance. All of the prizes and free books that are handed out during the Summer Reading Challenge are made possible due to their wonderful financial support. Thank you also to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe for supporting our teen program. Their contribution is greatly appreciated.
On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, we want to say thank you again to the Friends, Optimists and Kiwanis for supporting our library and the community that we serve.
Sincerely, South Lake Tahoe Library Staff
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User