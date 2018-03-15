Letter: On SnowGlobe — enough is enough (opinion)

Mr. Ramirez wrote a very good, informed article on SnowGlobe in your Saturday, March 3, paper. He wrote about SG moving from Avon, Colorado, because of the same problems as we are having here. Obviously Avon has a much better town council than South Lake Tahoe does.

He also mentions how Douglas County has a has strict noise restrictions, and that's because they listened to the residents.

When Harveys started the outdoor concerts I lived 1 mile up Kingsbury with two young children. The music was so loud my kids had a hard time going to sleep. I called Harveys, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, and anyone else I could think of — I was mad as hell.

I got the same answer from everyone: they have a permit. I called more than once and I guess a lot of other residents did, too, because now there is a strict noise restriction.

It looks like the South Lake Tahoe council isn't going to listen to South Lake Tahoe residents, reminds me of the NRA. If your neighbor or a VHR is having a party or just making too much noise, you call the police and they will come out to confront them, but not SG because they have a permit.

In my opinion, SnowGlobe is more problematic than it is worth. The residents of South Lake Tahoe should organize into something like the South Lake Tahoe Citizens for Common Sense events and SUE the hell out of the South Lake Tahoe City Council! Enough is enough! I'll even throw in a few bucks.

George McKool

Stateline, Nevada