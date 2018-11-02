Letter: Our neighborhoods are in danger — vote Yes on Measure T (opinion)

Who knew that our small town of South Lake Tahoe would become enmeshed in an issue on the ballot worth $365,000? Apparently the local real estate folks think it is! Wow.

I had no idea that the local campaign Yes on T, to protect neighborhoods from VHR invasions, was worth that much opposition money.

The Realtor opponents of Measure T talk about money, money, money. We talk about the quality of our neighbors' lives and ours, an important value that does not have a money base.

I am reminded that South Lake Tahoe has never seen an election that will have spent almost a half-million dollars by election day.

Please vote yes on T, if you love Lake Tahoe, before we have lost our neighborhoods.

Laurel Ames

South Lake Tahoe, California