Letter: Please get VHRs out of my East Shore neighborhood (Opinion)

Please get the VHRs out of my neighborhood

Dear Editor:

Wake up East Shore. True stories from a VHR ‘hood. Every VHR negatively impacts a minimum of four other properties (each side, across the street and behind). A normal residence in our neighborhood has two people, maybe six to eight when family visits.

VHRs here regularly have 12-30 strangers every week. Regardless of any rules, occupancy is only limited by how many cars they can park (seven-eight next door) and the max they can squeeze in. Yet VHRs don’t pay more property tax, if anything they raise my tax because of the imputed value to my property from their rental income and the additional services their overpopulation requires.

Crowded beaches, traffic congestion, ‘stranger danger’ for your kids or grandchildren; not a problem for a VHR owner, they don’t live here, they probably don’t even live in the state. But yet they’ve had free reign to destroy the peace and character of our neighborhoods.

They are profiting at the expense of voting residents by operating commercial lodging in residential neighborhoods. I should probably open a beachfront bar and hot dog stand to cash in on the VHR next door, I’d have plenty of new customers every week. Please get the VHRs out of neighborhoods.

Jim Keck, Zephyr Cove