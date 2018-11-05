Letter: Political nastiness comes to Incline Village (opinion)

You may want to think twice before you decide to step up to serve your community as an IVGID board member (as did Tim Callicrate). Have a DUI from 25 years ago? Maybe had a nasty divorce? Ever had a few too many and got a bit out of line in a local restaurant bar?

Be prepared to have it all aired in public because the nasty, ugly tactics of personal destruction routinely found in national politics have now come to Incline Village.

All of our candidates for public office are our neighbors and friends, not faceless political opponents to be destroyed at any cost. It's disgraceful and very sad that we find ourselves here. I am sorely disappointed and disgusted as I would think many other Incline Village residents are as well.

We should be seriously debating the issues, not engaging in ruthless, hurtful smear campaigns. Just something to think about before we go to the polls on Nov. 6 (and of course for moving forward from here).

Jim Borelli

Incline Village, Nevada