Letter: Sass for South Lake Tahoe City Council (opinion)

I was happy to learn that Austin Sass has decided to run for re-election to City Council. Sass is the only council member who will speak up and go out on a limb to do what is right for our community.

He has pushed hard for a compromise regarding VHRs in order to bring peace and enjoyment back into our neighborhoods. He voted against the current ordinance and wanted a lower cap from the current 1,400 and a minimum distance between VHRs to reduce clustering. He warned council that without a compromise the matter would go to the ballot and it would get ugly. He was right.

I have lived in SLT for over 40 years and I raised a family here. I have seen council members come and go. Rarely have we had anyone as knowledgable on all topics from recreation to the TRPA (which he sits on for the city) to cannabis to VHRs to budget matters.

He gets it because he does his homework and comes prepared. Watch a council meeting or two and it's obvious who the smart one is.

We must re-elect Austin Sass for City Council. He is a proven leader, he is intelligent and he cares about our city. Candidates like him don't come around often. Let's not lose him.

I urge you to vote for Austin Sass.

Dennis Bashaw

South Lake Tahoe, California