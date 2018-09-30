Letter: South Lake Tahoe High School student brought the house down at TEDx (opinion)

A South Lake Tahoe High School student stood out among the accomplished and professional TEDx speakers at MontBleu Sept. 8 with her heartfelt message to follow your passion and never give up â€” ideals she pursues daily despite the physical and cognitive challenges brought about by the stroke she suffered when she was just 3 days old â€” weighing 1 pound 13 ounces.

A standing ovation. Not a dry eye in the theater. The dignity and humanity of Kylie Pilkerton brought the house down.

Bravo Kylie

Thanks for the inspiration.

Sue Finegan

South Lake Tahoe, California