Letter: South Lake Tahoe High School student brought the house down at TEDx (opinion)
September 30, 2018
A South Lake Tahoe High School student stood out among the accomplished and professional TEDx speakers at MontBleu Sept. 8 with her heartfelt message to follow your passion and never give up â€” ideals she pursues daily despite the physical and cognitive challenges brought about by the stroke she suffered when she was just 3 days old â€” weighing 1 pound 13 ounces.
A standing ovation. Not a dry eye in the theater. The dignity and humanity of Kylie Pilkerton brought the house down.
Bravo Kylie
Thanks for the inspiration.
Sue Finegan
South Lake Tahoe, California
