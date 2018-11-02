Letter: South Lake Tahoe Measure T is premature (opinion)
November 2, 2018
Our family has been coming to South Lake Tahoe for over 50 years, including a week-long multi-family vacation. South Lake Tahoe is our second home and a place we deeply cherish. Seventeen years ago, we had the opportunity and resources to purchase a small house. We made it a VHR to help defray costs and be able to keep the home in our family.
Now we have a comfortable place to enjoy the beautiful lake and surrounding natural and recreational resources. It is a home away from home for our children and grandchildren.
We take our responsibilities to our neighbors and community very seriously. We strictly follow the new SLT city ordinances and talk with our neighbors to listen to any concerns they have about our house and guests. We always use local merchants and services to maintain and upgrade our house.
A vacation rental company manages the bookings for our house. They screen and inform the guests of the rules and penalties.
Measure T is premature. Please let the recently enacted ordinances prove their effectiveness before throwing out the baby with the bath water.
Start by closing the rentals without permits and close down the VHRs who are repeat offenders.
Recommended Stories For You
Thomas & Karen Morioka
El Cerrito, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Letters to the editor: For and against Measure T, Palazzo for clerk and more election issues
- Letter: Vote ‘Yes’ on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Letter: Vote ‘no’ on Measure T (opinion)
- Letter: Who is behind ‘True Blue’ group? (opinion)
- Letter: VHRs contributed to Tahoe’s negative transformation (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- Authorities ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near South Lake Tahoe (updated)
- South Lake Tahoe Pop Warner embezzler sentenced to jail, probation
- Alpine County searching for missing hiker
- Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar ski resorts announce 2018-19 opening dates
- Man on motorcycle shoots at police, dies after South Lake Tahoe officer returns fire