Letter: Stores should not be selling firewood (Opinion)

I was at a local store recently when I noticed a man walking out with two bundles of firewood.
I thought this is insane that we are allowing the sale of firewood and charcoal while we are under extreme fire conditions. Campfires and charcoal fires are forbidden in the basin but we are still selling them.
I’m sure we are all sick of the smoke we are breathing and we’ve been fortunate enough not to have had a bad fire here yet, but the fire season is far from over. We as a town need to put a stop to these sales now.
Ron Solomon, South Lake Tahoe
