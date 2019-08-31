Letter: Story on Meyers traffic issues falls short (opinion)

Your article on the Meyers resident’s efforts to fix the traffic problems was a bit short in the delivery.

Many residents have attended numerous meetings over the years, with no relief. Meetings with the county and other agencies have had many suggestions with much opposition and no effective changes.

The latest proposal is to enact turn restrictions that will effectively turn outbound traffic back toward town. This is proposed to be for Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during the peak of outgoing tourist traffic. Consideration was given to local residents, and most locals are not leaving Tahoe during this time and the restrictions do not affect going into town.

The team of residents working on this proposal have included local safety agencies to ensure everything is lawful and enforceable.

The objection by the county as to increased liability is hyperbole. The allowed turn movements are already permissible, so nothing changes.

Erecting traffic signs allows the agencies to enforce the California Vehicle Code and is explicit notice to the map application providers that these roads are not suitable for diverting traffic through our neighborhoods.

Jeffrey Lawrence Spencer

Christmas Valley, California