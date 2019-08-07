Letter: Support Sean Frame in race for California’s 4th Congressional District (opinion)

The 2020 election is casting its shadow early this year. No one can hide from the race for the presidential nomination; it’s everywhere.

But there is more at stake in California’s 4th Congressional District than just the presidency. We still have carpetbagger Tom McClintock (not) representing us in D.C., and it’s time to fire him. Luckily, after Jessica Morse’s huge gains in 2018, we have somebody who can finish the job and beat McClintock in 2020 — Sean Frame.

Sean is a longtime Placerville resident, the vice president of the Placerville Union School District Board of Trustees, and a small business owner. As a fellow rural resident, he understands the issues we face: having our homeowners insurance canceled, difficulties in accessing health care, not enough affordable housing, to name a few.

He helped pass a school bond (aka tax increase) in his very red school district to fund broadband in the schools. He knows how to foster dialogue and work across the aisle, because he knows that our issues have more in common than the parties’ platforms suggest.

Many CA04 residents have already endorsed Sean Frame, and he was recently endorsed by California’s past insurance commissioner, Dave Jones.

Support Sean Frame, a true champion for our community.

Silke Pflueger

Truckee, California