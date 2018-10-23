Letter: Susan Blankenship for South Lake Tahoe city clerk (opinion)

The November election is an important time for each of us to participate in democracy by voting. I ask you to vote for Susan Blankenship for city clerk for South Lake Tahoe. Susan will make it easier for each of us to become more informed and involved in City of South Lake Tahoe issues and decisions. She currently works as the assistant city clerk and has already accomplished improvements to allow the public easier access to public records. She has plans to do even more to increase access and provide transparency to city matters, including city website improvements allowing individuals to access public records electronically (from home, work, library or school).

I have had the pleasure of knowing Susan and working with her for many years. In my 33-year working career, I have never worked with someone as dedicated and effective as Susan Blankenship. I was part of the hiring decision to bring her to South Lake Tahoe seven years ago as the executive assistant to the state of California Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board (Water Board). She completed her daily required tasks serving members of the public, the appointed members of the Water Board, and the executive officer with integrity, professionalism and ease. In her spare time, she also assisted and supported staff. She developed new procedures and processes to improve the speed at which agenda materials and meeting minutes were posted and she responded to public inquiries politely and professionally.

Her administrative abilities are unprecedented in this world! I truly have never seen anyone as effective and professional as Susan Blankenship. She will be an asset to the entire community in the role as city clerk in South Lake Tahoe and she will serve the public well. Please vote Susan Blankenship for South Lake Tahoe city clerk.

Sincerely,

Lauri Kemper

South Lake Tahoe