Letter: Tahoe Arts Project benefits from ‘Angle of Tahoe’ (opinion)

Tahoe Arts Project is pleased to announce that we have been touched by the "Angel of Tahoe." We are very fortunate to be the recipients of a generous donation from Lisa Maloff.

Her $100,000 contribution will enable us to continue our mission of providing performing arts programs in the schools and to the community, provide new projects, and help to ensure long term sustainability.

Tahoe Arts Project serves over 4,000 K-12th grade students, enriching their lives with quality performances that otherwise might not be available. For most of the children, this is their only opportunity to experience live performances from various cultures. We are honored that Lisa Maloff and Ricky Reich selected Tahoe Arts Project as one of the many local organizations that they support.

All of us at Tahoe Arts Project are grateful for this donation and we thank Lisa and Ricky for doing their part to enhance the lives of our Tahoe children.

Sincerely,

Peggy Blowney

Executive Director

Tahoe Arts Project