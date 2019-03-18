Letter: Tahoe Coalition for the homeless benefits South Shore community in many ways (opinion)

Many thanks to Dr. Marissa Muscat, Tom Makris, Rachel Yakar and all those who opened the warm room to the public for an interesting and informative tour.

The caring concern and hard work of staff and volunteers of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless benefits our entire community in so many ways.

Thanks too to Rachel Yakar and Bonnie Fiegel for the warm room tour given to the students of Visions in Education.

Rachel's presentation allowed the students to be part of the conversation and to consider the meaning of, and reasons for, the warm room.

Bonnie, as always, brings us all together to experience new places and ideas.

Sincerely,

Trudi Nye

South Lake Tahoe, California