Letter: Tahoe Green supporting local growers (Opinion)
Tahoe Green supporting local growers
Dear Editor:
I’d like to take a minute to thank Dave and Melaine Turner, owners of Tahoe Green.
There is nothing better than local businesses supporting each other. Tahoe Green is supporting Tilth Farms, a local cannabis cultivator. This is not happening in all of the cannabis businesses in South Lake Tahoe, so I’d like to say thank you Tahoe Green for opening your door to Tilth Farms and providing us an opportunity to build relationships that support your business and mine.
I appreciate working together to provide the highest quality products for customers, while supporting local businesses.
Eric Edgerton, Stateline
