Letter: Thank you to first responders (opinion)
October 4, 2018
At 8:15 p.m. our local law enforcement, paramedics and fire rescue team saved another man's life. Unfortunately the man was under the influence and possibly overdosing on a substance laying down in the middle of the parking lot behind Vinny's Pizza and Pioneer Trail.
The officers came rushing to him making sure he was somewhat OK but that wasn't the case â€¦ less then two minutes later the fire department and paramedics showed up to the scene to see what was happening.
I was very impressed with the way they handled the situation, but also very sad to see what was happening with the civilian, I hope all is well with him and prayers sent out. We are to very fortunate to live here and even more blessed to have the men and woman that protect and serve our community!
Thank you for keeping us safe.
John Hackman
South Lake Tahoe, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Guest column: Yes on South Lake Tahoe Measure T for jobs (opinion)
- Guest column: Disrupt or be disrupted â€” Lake Tahoe Community College is embracing change (opinion)
- Letter: South Lake Tahoe High School student brought the house down at TEDx (opinion)
- Letter: Vote â€˜yesâ€™ on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- South Lake Tahoe man identified as pedestrian killed in collision
- New underwater trail in Emerald Bay takes divers on tour of Lake Tahoe maritime history (video)
- Guest column: Yes on South Lake Tahoe Measure T for jobs (opinion)
- Pedestrian dies after South Lake Tahoe vehicle collision
- South Lake Tahoe man convicted of possession of child pornography