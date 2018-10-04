Letter: Thank you to first responders (opinion)

At 8:15 p.m. our local law enforcement, paramedics and fire rescue team saved another man's life. Unfortunately the man was under the influence and possibly overdosing on a substance laying down in the middle of the parking lot behind Vinny's Pizza and Pioneer Trail.

The officers came rushing to him making sure he was somewhat OK but that wasn't the case â€¦ less then two minutes later the fire department and paramedics showed up to the scene to see what was happening.

I was very impressed with the way they handled the situation, but also very sad to see what was happening with the civilian, I hope all is well with him and prayers sent out. We are to very fortunate to live here and even more blessed to have the men and woman that protect and serve our community!

Thank you for keeping us safe.

John Hackman

South Lake Tahoe, California