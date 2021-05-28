Letter: Thanks for saving Fourth of July fireworks (Opinion)

I am writing on behalf of the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce to express our extreme gratitude to the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for literally saving the Fourth of July for our community and the thousands of visitors who love and honor this tradition.

The Fourth of July Fireworks on the South Shore has caused many layers of benefit. It has unified our local residents as an event that feels both local and shared with our visitors.

The fireworks have generated tourism in a way that has grown to epic proportions as evidenced by the visitors who have come every year without fail.

We at the chamber receive many calls from travelers who were here as kids who want their children to have the same experience they did. It has deepened the love for the Tahoe brand. In addition, as we have come out from under the shadow of the pandemic it has become a patriotic sign that once again our nation has conquered an enemy together. In fact, to not have the event would be to admit defeat.

That is why we were deeply distressed by the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority Board decision to cancel the fireworks for the second year consecutively. It raised concerns that a permanent end to this iconic event might be being contemplated.





That would indeed be an extension of this year’s short-sighted decision. It is a result of the foregoing that we express our heart felt gratitude to you and your company for your having the fourth of July fireworks at your property. It was the right thing to do.

Duane Wallace, CEO, ACE, South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce