Letter: The real Jessica Morse (opinion)

A recent letter writer wrote about the qualifications of Jessica Morse for our seat in Congress. It made her seem like such a nice young lady. The letter didn't tell the entire story.

The Sacramento Bee published a story titled "This Tom McClintock rival is stretching the truth about her resume, investigation finds." The report revealed that Ms. Morse had told a number of fibs. She said she "managed half of America's foreign aid budget, rewrote the U.S.-India defense strategy, was an advisor to a four star admiral" while working in the federal bureaucracy.

The Bee investigation concluded, "Her claims are misleading or stretch the truth. They leave the impression that she was a senior official making sweeping U.S. foreign policy decisions. She wasn't."

Jessica attempted to be listed on the legal voter ballot as a "National Security Fellow."

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steven M. Gevercer rejected Jessica's claim ruling that "this title would mislead the average voter about her recent activities." California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat, rejected attempts by Jessica to list herself as a "National Security Strategist," a "National Security Advisor," and a "National Security Specialist."

Regina Bateson, a Democrat, said "Ms. Morse's designations are false, misleading and violate the Elections Code."

The letter claims Jessica will listen to people from all parties. This trait was not evident in the June primary, when Jessica accused a Democrat opponent of "engaging in dirty campaign tactics."

The Calaveras Enterprise asked another Democrat candidate, Robert Lawton, about Jessica. He answered, "it became clear to me that Jessica Morse, who I believe may be a pathological liar, was the frontrunner to unseat McClintock, and I believe if that's the case, she'll lose badly to him."

I'm afraid fears about Jessica's character have been confirmed.

Charla King

South Lake Tahoe, California