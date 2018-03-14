Letter: Thoughts on firearm debate (opinion)
March 14, 2018
I was born in 1951, I was in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1991. I am a NAM and Desert Storm vet. I learned to shoot on a single shot .22 in Boy Scout summer camp.
I bring this up because at the range there was a man and his 10-year-old kid who pulled something out that looked like it came from Star Wars. They put a thing in it that had enough ammo to cut a 2-foot-thick oak tree in half. They started firing away without looking around. Does anyone else see a problem here?
I think there should be a nation-wide background check, a nation-wide, 10-day waiting time. You should have to be 24 to buy any firearm. Why 24? The national insurance people say at 24 people tend to be settled down, and that works for me.
I have been a NRA member for many years. I think that they should go back to gun safety and shooting matches, which were their roots in 1871 when they started. Stay out of politics and everything else. Let's go back to that single shot .22 that I had as a kid.
I think there should be a nation-wide background check, a nation wide 10-day waiting time. You should have to be 24 to buy any firearm. Why 24? The national insurance people say at 24 people tend to be settled down, and that works for me.
Recommended Stories For You
Robert Karkheck
U.S. Air Force, retired
South Lake Tahoe, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Ask Tessie: What etiquette should people know for hot springing near Tahoe?
- Letter: South Lake Tahoe City Council should initiate compromise on VHR issue (opinion)
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Letter: South Lake Tahoe VHR fines are out of control (opinion)
- Guest column: Sunshine Week — open government a right, not a political platform (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- What lies in the depths of Lake Tahoe’s waters? (video)
- South Lake Tahoe man sleeping behind car killed after neighbor unknowingly backed over him
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level
- Glenbrook home on Lake Tahoe East Shore sells for $13 million
- Sales at Tahoe Beach Club luxury condo development surpass $100 million