Letter: Thoughts on firearm debate (opinion)

I was born in 1951, I was in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1991. I am a NAM and Desert Storm vet. I learned to shoot on a single shot .22 in Boy Scout summer camp.

I bring this up because at the range there was a man and his 10-year-old kid who pulled something out that looked like it came from Star Wars. They put a thing in it that had enough ammo to cut a 2-foot-thick oak tree in half. They started firing away without looking around. Does anyone else see a problem here?

I think there should be a nation-wide background check, a nation-wide, 10-day waiting time. You should have to be 24 to buy any firearm. Why 24? The national insurance people say at 24 people tend to be settled down, and that works for me.

I have been a NRA member for many years. I think that they should go back to gun safety and shooting matches, which were their roots in 1871 when they started. Stay out of politics and everything else. Let's go back to that single shot .22 that I had as a kid.

I think there should be a nation-wide background check, a nation wide 10-day waiting time. You should have to be 24 to buy any firearm. Why 24? The national insurance people say at 24 people tend to be settled down, and that works for me. Recommended Stories For You

Robert Karkheck

U.S. Air Force, retired

South Lake Tahoe, California