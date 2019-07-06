Letter: Trump the temper tantrum president (opinion)

Our “Child President” has thrown another tantrum; this time refusing to participate in the governing of our nation until the Democrats cease all investigations into his past activities including those relating to the 2016 elections.

If, truly there is nothing to hide, shouldn’t he stop issuing “executive roadblocks” and say to his adversaries; “Investigate all you want … just get it over with quickly so that we can get back to ‘doing the business’ of the people who elected us?”

John O’Neill

Minden, Nevada