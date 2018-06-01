Letter: Vote for the future of El Dorado County on June 5 (opinion)

Voting in El Dorado County on the basis of serious voting-district issues like traffic congestion, affordable housing, vacation home rentals, and effective advocacy on local matters on the County Board of Supervisors is perfectly understandable.

But the voters in every individual voting district — meaning county Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 — should keep in mind that getting things done on every such issue requires the vote of at least three members of the board, two of them from other districts. So clearly, getting such things done requires having individual supervisors on the board who see themselves as governing cooperatively (as a group) the entire county for the good of one and all, in a manner that is essential to progress and the future.

Doing this basically means that each supervisor must understand and truly care about the county as a whole (not just one part of it) — plus have the ability to work well with others from other parts of the county and region. This is precisely what the present members of the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors have been doing so well over the past few years.

Working to maximum effect within the confines of serious, well-documented budgetary and workforce constraints requires a Board of Supervisors that debates the pros and cons and works well together. This the present board does remarkably well.

But no county board can "fix" local or county-wide problems, unless it has the money to do so. Given the budgetary shortfalls projected by El Dorado County Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton at a recent County Chamber of Commerce meeting, I strongly encourage the county's voters in District 4 and District 5 to look to the future and reelect Supervisor Michael Ranalli and Supervisor Sue Novasel to address those anticipated budgetary shortfalls, as well as other important issues, to keep the county moving forward.

To do otherwise would be a step backward, not only for the county but for their districts.

Terry Kayes

Placerville, California