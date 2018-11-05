Letter: Vote for Tom McClintock (opinion)

Please join me, my family and most of my friends in our efforts to keep the U.S. House of Representatives in the Republican column.

A takeover by the left would likely result in a larger federal government, higher taxes, less individual freedom, a further disregarding of the rule of law, the expansion of Obamacare, a move toward socialism and open borders, and many other negative consequences.

Furthermore, I believe a left-wing Democrat House would attempt to impeach the best U.S. president in the last 80 years. Thanks to President Trump, the United States is now respected by friend and foe around the world.

Tom McClintock and other Republican members of Congress helped Trump achieve many successes including the largest tax cut in years, the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and the termination of the Obamacare mandate that all individuals must purchase a government-approved health insurance plan.

Do not allow the United States of America to become the next Venezuela.

Vote for Tom McClintock.

Tom Stuck

South Lake Tahoe, California