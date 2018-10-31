Letter: Vote ‘no’ on Measure T (opinion)

I write to share my concern with you, about the importance of voting "No" on Measure T.

For my family and I, this is very personal. Together we have worked for over 25 years to build a company that we are proud of. Our company maintains and services VHRs as well as multiple retail shops in town. We understand that VHRs are not without faults — yet it is so very vital to preserving Tahoe as we know it.

We all experienced a downfall in business in years past when tourism in our community dropped considerably during the recession, the drought years, and the year following the Angora Fire. I remember we prayed for snow. We waited for the economy to improve. We wanted to afford a good living for our families. We appreciated those tourism dollars, not just for our personal business and families, but for the entire community as a whole.

A vote of YES on Measure T will hurt hard working local people. It will hurt our economy in a tremendous way with millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs lost. For my family personally, it means nine people will lose their jobs. Everything my husband and I have built in our business over the last 25 years will be gone.

We can't afford this loss in our community as a result of a small percentage of poorly managed VHRs. The VHR situation is not without faults, but the benefits that it has brought to our local economy has certainly been far more beneficial then we could have ever imagined.

Please join together and VOTE NO ON MEASURE T. For saving our jobs. Saving our local economy and saving our future livelihood in this beautiful place we call home.

Sincerely,

Carol Gatien

Season to Season Maintenance

South Lake Tahoe, California