Letter: Vote ‘Yes’ on Measure T (opinion)
November 2, 2018
I'd like to encourage local residents … Please vote YES ON T.
The YES ON T people, like me, believe we have enough people, traffic, vacation rentals, congestion (even grocery stores), noise, pollution etc, etc. I've been here 55 years and remember our small town feel. Let's not lose any more of that.
The No people are:
1. Realtors who are generally only concerned with their commissions, and
2. Government officials who can't manage money and always want more of it.
Sincerely,
David McCune
South Lake Tahoe, California
