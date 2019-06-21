Letter: We need the truth on what happened with IVGID trustee’s service as election poll worker (opinion)

We need to find the truth together! After all, the integrity of our elections is at stake.

Almost one year ago, Incline Village and Crystal Bay voters filed complaints alleging misconduct by an IVGID trustee working as a poll worker during early primary voting at Raley’s. Our residents filed formal complaints with the Secretary of State.

Shortly thereafter the poll worker was released from service. At that time, I had contacted the SOS and was told that there would be an investigation. A month later I called again and was told by the SOS that the IVGID trustee in question would no longer be working the voting polls.

Recent accounts of the situation are trying to make it like all the complaints were all secondhand — this is untrue. If that were true, why did they do an investigation?

I was sharing this information recently and someone told me that the IVGID trustee in question told her who to vote for at the voting location. This was while he was working there and while she was preparing to vote. She felt he was joking, however, she felt it was very inappropriate. It’s unclear whether she had filed a complaint.

Almost one year later, I was alarmed to read the press release from our registrar of voters, along with the article that appeared in the May 31 Tahoe Daily Tribune. Both contain information that conflicts with the actual facts.

First, our registrar’s press release directly contradicted remarks made by the registrar’s coordinator of outreach programs at the May 14 IV/CB Republican Women’s luncheon meeting; a meeting I had attended and information I had heard.

During the question and answer period following his presentation, he was asked a question related to the release of a poll worker. He explained that a trustee can serve as a poll worker, but complaints were made and an investigation undertaken. As a result, the trustee was permanently released from serving as a poll worker in the future. The poll worker was never called by name.

Then the registrar’s denial of any knowledge of an investigation or its reported outcome directly conflict with what actually took place at the meeting and it is in conflict of what I was told by the SOS last summer.

Now two county commissioners are investigating. We need the truth from them, because other sources of information are giving us conflicting information.

We need assurance that those who assist us at the voting booths comply with all state and federal laws.

Yolanda Knaak

Incline Village, Nevada