Letter: Why I’m asking for your vote (opinion)

I have had the great pleasure and awesome responsibility of serving as a member of your City Council for the past eight years.

In these past eight years, we have faced some challenges, but we have also had much success as a council and a community, although some of those successes don't always get the attention they deserve.

I have always made it a priority to put the people of South Lake Tahoe above politics, and I believe my record proves this. I care very deeply for Lake Tahoe, it citizens and the millions of visitors who come to Lake Tahoe each year. While tourism is vital to or community, the citizens and the community are my No. 1 priority.

I have pushed, lobbied and fought hard to bring infrastructure dollars to our community as it is so badly needed. I recently looked through one of my campaign brochures when I first ran for the City Council in 1992. I found one of my main campaign goals was to have curbs, sidewalks and street lights installed through our entire town.

Now, almost 25 years later, my goals and dreams are becoming a reality. Progress in Lake Tahoe is at times slow and hard to see, touch or feel, but if you take just a few minutes to look around town, you can see these improvements happening daily.

When I decided to leave the City Council in 2004, I thought my time in politics was done. I had served, I was happy with the direction of the council and the city at the time and I had other venues I wanted to pursue. After sitting on the sidelines for the better part of six years, I became very frustrated, disappointed and concerned with the direction of both the City Council and the city.

It appeared to me things were in gridlock, they City Council wasn't making progress and the city was suffering as a result. So, I rolled up my sleeves and got back to work for Lake Tahoe.

I have worked very hard these past eight years, to continue to keep my campaign promises, to build unity and relationships with my fellow council members, other governmental agencies, local businesses and the community.

If elected for another term, I want to make affordable work force housing my No. 1 priority. We have some of the best and brightest who want to live and work in Lake Tahoe. We need to be the leader and frankly the champion of helping to keep a qualified work force in Lake Tahoe.

Housing is an issue statewide, but we should be the leaders who make it work. I want to continue to find ways to fund our roads, in order to continue to revitalize our infrastructure, it's both esthetically pleasing but it also serves a public safety function as well.

If you ever have any question, comments or concerns, I have always made it a point to make myself available. I have coffee at Nikki's Café daily; I have attended every Live at Lakeview event since its inception, which is one of the best events Tahoe has to offer our locals.

I am always a phone call away. I have no issues speaking with those whom disagree with me. I simply ask this, keep it respectful and productive. I have no issue hearing differing viewpoints, and let's work together to solve the issue(s) you may have.

I have been a proven leader in this community, who has always put people before politics. I respectfully ask for your vote again this November.

Tom Davis

Candidate for City Council