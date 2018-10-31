Letter: Why I’m voting ‘no’ on Measure T (opinion)

Have you ever had family come to visit you in Tahoe? I have and it's always a really great time. One of the reasons I believe that we need to vote NO on T is because I would much rather have my family stay in a cozy vacation rental than in some dingy Tahoe hotel.

Not only are vacation rentals better to stay in than a hotel, but they also help stabilize local economy. Without vacation rentals, many jobs would be lost, such as house cleaning services and snow removal companies. Local businesses would also suffer due to lack of clients.

We live in such a beautiful place and I think it would be selfish not to share it. If you are a family of 10 it would be ideal to stay in a vacation rental as opposed to paying for three hotel rooms at an outrageous price. I understand why some locals do not like living around vacation rentals due to noise or the uncertainty of who might be there next.

Another reason I don't support Measure T is that most of the time when there is a ban or prohibition of something it creates the opportunity for a black market, especially when it is a seemingly victimless crime. People will continue renting out vacation rentals without much of a moral dilemma.

As a part of the next generation of South Lake Tahoe I can no longer let the decisions be made by older retired people who do not care about the local economies.

Sincerely,

Killian Miller

South Lake Tahoe, California