Letters: McClintock off the mark; Why no cancer treatment at Tahoe (Opinion)

McClintock’s column off the mark

Dear Editor:

I feel Tom McClintock’s guest column (Feb. 19) is very disingenuous, misleading and filled with half truths. The Stanford study he refers to that claims that lockdowns do not save lives, is by a man who proposed a policy of herd immunity.

This would entail about eight million deaths in the USA to gain this immunity, so this study lacks credibility and is biased. The Denmark study found little positive results from lockdown measures as opposed to none, because everyone there volunteered to stay at home, social distance, and wear masks.

He fails to give any credence to the vast majority of studies that claim that lives have been saved by lockdowns, including another one from Stanford that came to this conclusion; “County lockdown policies — including stay-at-home and business closure restrictions — reduced disease transmission rates by 9% to 14% between early March and mid-April, the study found. If there were no lockdowns at all … there would have been twice as many coronavirus cases by the end of April.”

Also, both of the studies that McClintock does cite stress that the biggest factor in lessening transmission is wearing masks and social distancing, and he has been one of the most irresponsible, anti-science, anti- mask voices in politics. He said publicly, “I consider masks much more effective at spreading panic and much less effective at stopping a virus.”

Furthermore, while ignoring the severity of the disease and peddling misinformation, McClintock voted twice to deny relief to Americans who have been harmed. In the case of COVID-19, lying about the facts and common-sense protective measures — like wearing a mask — means more people dying. Unfortunately, McClintock’s practice of putting ideology before health, science, data, common sense and the common good is his standard operating procedure.

Greg Case, South Lake Tahoe

Why is there no cancer center at Lake Tahoe?

Yes is the best answer. First of all I would like to know why there is not a cancer center here in Lake Tahoe. Second, why do people have to travel all the way to the Truckee Cancer Center to get treatment?

It is very hard five days a week for four weeks to get to breast cancer treatments. I know we have the Cancer League here to transport people, but it is a drain on people that have to do this everyday as it is already a drain with Cancer.

Isn’t there away to solve this?

Evon Compton, South Lake Tahoe

Decision Making Can Save Your Life

Dear Editor:

Since late January, there have been 22 avalanche deaths in America across 16 incidents in nine states. It’s been one of the most deadly periods in recorded history.

It is absolutely heartbreaking to see people get killed doing something they love. It makes these deaths very hard to wrap your head around.

I still feel that way about our son, Ronnie Berlack, and his U.S. Ski Team teammate, Bryce Astle, who died in a 2015 avalanche on a glorious powder day in Austria. They didn’t have the avalanche forecast and they didn’t know the dangers when they wandered off piste.

I speak for both the Berlack and Astle families in expressing our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the avalanche victims. The grief is crushing. It’s long term, as we think of our children everyday and how things could have been different for them.

The one constant in avalanche deaths is decision making. Do you understand the forecast? Do you truly feel safe to ski? Is there a plan and will you stick to it? Are you prepared to encounter others who may impact your safety?

If you want to venture into the backcountry, do it safely. Get the education you need. You’ll find an education index at our website: brassavalanche.org. Understand the forecast. Make conservative decisions like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Steve Berlack, Chairman BRASS Avalanche Safety Foundation