Letter: An example of unprofessionalism? (opinion)
April 8, 2019
An example of unprofessionalism?
What purpose does it serve for Carl Ribaudo to mock and belittle the efforts of a man who truly cares about the wellbeing of this community? Bruce Grego's unselfish efforts are respected and appreciated by more than just a "few friends."
Bruce Grego has no financial or personal gain from the revitalization (Loop Road) project, just a passion for wanting the voices of the "ignored" to be heard.
The same professional and courteous behavior demonstrated by Mr. Grego throughout this process should be a model for those who strongly "market, advocate, and strategize" in support of the Loop Road (revitalization project).
The critical, unprofessional and demeaning words by Mr. Ribaudo toward Mr. Grego have no place in a civil society where friendly discourse is valued.
Dianne Rees
Resident
South Lake Tahoe, California
