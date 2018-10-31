 Letters to the editor: For and against Measure T, Palazzo for clerk and more election issues | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Letters to the editor: For and against Measure T, Palazzo for clerk and more election issues

The following letters were published in the Oct. 26 edition of the Tribune.

Letter: Vote 'Yes' on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)

Letter: Vote 'no' on Measure T (opinion)

Letter: Ellen Palazzo for South Lake Tahoe city clerk (opinion)

Letter: Measure T not the answer to VHR issues (opinion)

Letter: Remember this election cycle — we are all Americans (opinion)

Letter: Who is behind 'True Blue' group? (opinion)

Letter: Why I'm voting 'no' on Measure T (opinion)

Letter: VHRs contributed to Tahoe's negative transformation (opinion)

 