Letters to the editor: For and against Measure T, Palazzo for clerk and more election issues
October 31, 2018
The following letters were published in the Oct. 26 edition of the Tribune.
Letter: Vote 'Yes' on Measure T in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
Letter: Vote 'no' on Measure T (opinion)
Letter: Ellen Palazzo for South Lake Tahoe city clerk (opinion)
Letter: Measure T not the answer to VHR issues (opinion)
Letter: Remember this election cycle — we are all Americans (opinion)
Letter: Who is behind 'True Blue' group? (opinion)
Letter: Why I'm voting 'no' on Measure T (opinion)
Letter: VHRs contributed to Tahoe's negative transformation (opinion)
